In it, actor Ossie Davis says of Malcolm X, “We will know him then for what he was and is – a prince, our own black, shining Prince! – who didn’t hesitate to die because he loved us so.” Writer and activist Max Eastman says of the last time he saw dancer Isadora Duncan, she raised her hand to wave goodbye, “moving slowly in a serene and strong benediction...She looked like a statue of real liberty.” Madonna starts her eulogy of designer Gianni Versace by saying “I slept in Gianni Versace’s bed, of course he wasn’t in it at the time, but I couldn’t help feeling that I was soaking up some of his aura.”