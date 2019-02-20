When her heart rate rose, then dropped again, what began as an induced labor suddenly became an emergency C-section. Bill, who had gone home for their overnight bags, was pulling back into the hospital parking lot when Erin called in tears. He parked and sprinted inside. Put on these scrubs, someone told him, then wait. “It felt like five hours had gone by. I called my mom and was starting to cry on the phone with her. She said, ‘I’m going to pray that everything’s OK.’ ” Ten minutes later, he was in the OR, listening to his daughter’s first cries.