Occupying the most elaborate crypt, in the shape of a cross, is William Cragg, the congregation’s first sexton. Nearby lie relatives of the Venerable Cornelia Connelly, a Philadelphia wife and mother who became a Catholic nun and, in 1846, founded the Society for the Holy Child Jesus religious community; she is currently the subject of a cause for sainthood. Among their neighbors are the less-than-divine politician, diplomat, and slave owner James Brown, and Hosea Johns Levis, a banker who, embroiled in an elaborate 1839 fraud case, briefly fled to France before returning to testify for the prosecution.