That effort is due largely to Kathi Kersznowski. Her title is technology integration specialist for Washington Township schools; her passion is global education. When she first learned about Empatico at a May 2018 tech educators’ conference, she felt both thrilled and deflated. “It stuck in my mind because it was created to connect kids ages 7 to 11 with kids around the world … but I lamented the fact that our teachers weren’t going to be able to do it.”