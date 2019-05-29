A Montgomery County woman who bought heroin and shared it with a friend who fatally overdosed on a floor of a fast-food restaurant bathroom was sentenced to 21 years in prison Tuesday, under a federal law originally designed to harshly punish drug dealers.
Emma Semler, 24, of Collegeville, told a federal judge she regrets every day the decisions she made five years ago, which resulted in the death of Jenny Werstler, 20, whom she met in rehab in 2013.
“I have extreme remorse,” Semler said, clutching a tissue. “I wish there was something I could do to make it all better.”
But that wasn’t enough to convince either Werstler’s mother or U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, who interrupted Semler as she addressed the court and noted that she had not yet heard her offer any actual apologies to Werstler’s family.
Semler turned toward the courtroom gallery, a tear streaming down her face, and quietly mouthed: “I’m sorry.”
Werstler’s mother, Margaret Werstler, holding up a framed photo of her daughter, called back.
“You’re sorry for yourself,” she said. “You don’t do drugs with your friends.”
Semler, crying and pleading with her hands, replied: “I should be dead as well. I don’t know why I’m still here and not Jenny.”
Semler’s sentence comes five months after a jury convicted her on two counts of drug distribution, which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years because the crime involved a death.
But addiction recovery advocates, many of whom packed the court Wednesday, have rallied around her case, arguing that it is one of the most severe examples yet of prosecutors using laws originally drafted to lock up narcotics peddlers on deeply addicted drug users instead.
Since Werstler’s death and her own indictment, Semler has turned her life around and achieved sobriety, her lawyer S. Philip Steinberg said. Up until her incarceration at the end of her trial last year, she was working as a marketing consultant for a New Jersey rehabilitation facility.
Still, said Steinberg, “these events can never go away and Ms. Semler has to live with that. As does Jenny’s family. It’s tragic.”
But federal prosecutors have argued throughout Semler’s case that despite the friendship between the girls Semler effectively was serving as a drug dealer on May 9, 2014, the night Werstler died.
She loaned Werstler the money to buy heroin. She knew the drug dealer and carried out the transaction. She also provided the needle and directed Werstler to the KFC at 61st Street and Lancaster Avenue, where the women and Semler’s younger sister, Sarah, shot up together.
And when Werstler began to overdose, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea N. Phillips said, Emma cleaned up the scene and left without a word.
In sentencing Semler on Wednesday, Pratter made sure that Werstler remained at the forefront — and even interrupted Semler’s aunt as she testified about the regrettable “incident.”
“There was a death of a 20-year-old on her birthday as a result of drugs provided by the defendant,” Pratter said. “That’s a heck of a lot more than ‘an incident.’”
Still, the 21-year sentence Semler received could have been significantly worse. Because of earlier drug convictions, federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of 30 years to life.
In addition to her prison term, Semler was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve six years’ probation upon her release.