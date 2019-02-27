The truck driver who killed a pastry chef on a bicycle in Center City in 2017 has been charged.
Jorge Fretts, 28, of Philadelphia, was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents, in the death of Emily Fredricks, 24. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail, and court records showed he had not posted that bail as of Wednesday morning. Charges were made public Wednesday morning.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not provide details Wednesday morning on what actions Fretts took that led to charges.
The most serious charge, homicide by vehicle, could bring a maximum sentence of five years incarceration.
Fredricks was hit by a privately owned trash truck Fretts drove as it turned right from Spruce Street onto 11th Street on Nov. 28, 2017, as she biked to work.
Her death heightened concerns about street safety in Philadelphia and led to increased attention to the city’s bicycle lane network. Her family members have become safety advocates and were vocal in their support of a policy to shift bike lanes to the left side of streets, where cyclists are less likely to fall into vehicles’ blind spots, and upgrades that put up physical dividers between vehicle traffic and cyclists.
The truck’s owners, Gold Medal Environmental, reached a $6 million settlement with Fredricks’ family in September and also agreed to contribute $25,000 a year for the next five years to an organization dedicated to safe streets in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office planned to hold a media conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.