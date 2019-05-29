Liz Dow, CEO of Leadership Philadelphia, just wrapped up “Move In Closer” — a yearlong project that included a series of master classes in empathy, compassion, and common ground that were conducted for regional leaders in honor of Leadership’s 60th anniversary. She is shown here at Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal F with replicas of 12 wheatpaste mini-murals by artist Nile Livingston that have appeared around the city, commissioned by Leadership. They ask questions — such as “What’s the kindest thing someone has done for you today?” and “What do you love about your best friend?” — that are meant to spark conversations that can lead to greater mutual understanding and respect.