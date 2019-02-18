The company wants to build a 70,000 square-foot commercial facility that would annually treat between 150,000 to 210,000 tons of wastewater produced by electronics, pharmaceutical, chemical, and metals manufacturing. The toxic material would be processed in a plant on the Keystone Industrial Port Complex in Falls, once the home of U.S. Steel. Eventually, Elcon said, it would add another 70,000 square feet to its facility, bringing the total size of the plant to 140,000 square feet.