Two men were killed in separate street shootings Tuesday night, police said.
The first incident happened just before 6:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East Woodlawn Street in East Germantown, police said. A 35-year-old man was outside when he was shot multiple times. Police took him to to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:15.
In the second shooting, a 30-year-old man was shot one time in the chest while making a pizza delivery. The shooting happened at 7:10 p.m. on the 7600 block of Woodcrest Ave. in West Philadelphia. Medics took him to Lankenau Hospital, were he died at 7:31.
The names of the victims were withheld, and no other details were released.