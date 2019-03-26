The baby, a CGI creation, is born with gigantic malformed ears and proves an inept performer, prompting hecklers to name him Dumbo. A pair of circus children (Nico Parker, Finley Hobbins) nurture him, and learn that he has the magical ability to fly — though they have a hard time convincing their widower father (Colin Farrell), a one-time horseman demoted to elephant handler because he lost an arm in World War I. He was fighting in France when his wife died during the influenza pandemic.