Strowhouer’s first DUI conviction was in 2010, after police in West Goshen Township pulled him over for speeding in his silver Volkswagen one July evening and found that he had “glassy eyes and slurred speech,” according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He told the officer he was coming home from a friend’s 21st birthday party and that he had had two beers. Later, under further questioning, he said he’d had three.