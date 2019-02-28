Inside the school, parents were able to attend workshops on vaping or administering Narcan, or naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, and could receive a free box of the nasal spray. During the session, they received detailed instructions on when and how to use it, another sign of how seriously officials in Bucks County are treating an addiction crisis that shows little sign of letting up. Despite increased prevention efforts, overdose deaths in the county nearly doubled from 2015 to 2017, reaching 231 fatalities.