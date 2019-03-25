New Jersey ordered five chemical companies to fund the cleanup of chemicals used at manufacturing sites that seeped into drinking water, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday -- a massive effort that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
The state launched an effort Monday to hold the companies -- 3M, Dupont, DowDupont, Chemours, and Solvay -- accountable for the pollution with PFAS chemicals under the state’s Spill Act and other environmental laws.
The directive issued by the DEP requires the companies to turn over detailed accounts of their use of the chemicals in New Jersey within 21 days. The companies will be briefed about future cleanup costs in the next month. The state has already spent more than $3 million to investigate and clean up contamination surrounding Solvay’s West Deptford site, officials said.
As multiple states grapple with contamination, the Environmental Protection Agency pledged last month to begin its own cleanup initiative and to hold polluters accountable-- but states have long criticized its pace and sought to take their own actions.
New Jersey has been among the first states pushing its own regulations for the chemicals. The DEP’s directive also said it is set to propose long-awaited drinking-water standards for PFOA and PFOS — two types of the substances — on April 1.
“Now is the time for action at the state level,” said Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe in a statement Monday. “The current EPA plan leaves millions of Americans exposed to harmful chemicals for too long by choosing a drawn-out process that will delay establishing a federal maximum contaminant level for PFAS.”
Known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS were used in plastics manufacturing and firefighting foams and have been found in drinking water, groundwater and soil in communities in New Jersey and in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. They have been linked with health problems including cancer, and were used in household products like Teflon, Gore-Tex and Scotchgard.
Much of the cleanup effort and government response in Pennsylvania and other states has focused on military contamination and seeking funding from the Pentagon, but manufacturers are known to have put the chemicals into the environment, as well. In New York State, cleanup is underway in areas tainted by plastics facilities.
In September, New Jersey adopted the strictest drinking-water standard in the country for PFNA, one type of PFAS. Earlier this month, the DEP established strict interim groundwater quality standards for PFOA and PFOS.
The DEP alleged the companies knew about the dangers of the chemicals for years.
“DuPont and 3M knew of the health and environmental impacts of PFAS for decades but continued to use them in products and to release them into the environment,” the directive said, citing previous studies, including 3M studies done as early as the 1970s.
Solvay, too, should have known about the effects of PFAS due to studies in the 2000s and knew it was discharging “large amounts of PFNA” from a West Deptford facility “as early as 1991,” the DEP alleged.
“We are putting these five companies on notice that many years of contaminating New Jersey’s precious drinking water and other natural resources will not go unchecked,” McCabe said.
In a statement Monday, Chemours said it was reviewing the directive and has been in regular contact with state officials regarding their investigation and cleanup efforts. The company said it never used PFOS and no longer uses PFOA in its manufacturing work.
“We are committed to continue to work with NJ DEP and to determine the appropriate actions and next steps,” the statement said.
PFAS are “discovered on a near-daily basis in New Jersey’s drinking water, groundwater, surface waters, sediments, soils, air, fish, plants and other natural resources,” the DEP said.
In 2006, PFOA was detected in 65 percent of drinking water sources tested near facilities that had used the chemicals; in 2010, between one and eight types of PFAS were found in 70 percent of 33 drinking water sources sampled across the state.
“This is critical that DEP is going after these companies to make them clean up their mess they made,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “This is a major step forward in cleaning up PFOAs and PFOS and enforcing New Jersey clean up laws against polluters.”