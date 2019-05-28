Every 17 minutes in the United States, someone is injured in a furniture tip-over, the majority being children, according to numbers collected by the federal government. The threat gained national attention in 2016 when Ikea, which has its North American headquarters in Conshohocken, announced the recall of 29 million dressers it said could become unstable if not tethered to a wall. At the time, seven children since 1989 were known to have died beneath tipped Ikea dressers, including a 2-year-old boy from West Chester, Pa., who died in 2014.