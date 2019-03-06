One man was critically wounded in a double shooting Tuesday evening in the city’s Kensington section, police said.
Just after 6:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of East William Street and found two victims. Police transported an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head to Temple University Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.
A 49-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the ear was taken by private vehicle to Temple’s Episcopal campus. He was listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests.