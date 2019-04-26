One of the simplest ways to curb your in-car phone use is to enable a “do not disturb while driving” mode on your phone. One study by a University of Pennsylvania professor who is studying the best ways to stop cell phone use while driving showed that having such a mode automatically turned on decreased phone use while driving by 50 percent. Three-quarters of drivers using that feature said it had made them safer drivers in a 2017 survey by the insurance company EverQuote.