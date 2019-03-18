Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who had campaigned on never seeking the death penalty, has been taking steps to undo old decisions made by his predecessors. But the wife of a Rite Aid manager executed during a 2003 robbery said she was never advised by the DA’s Office that it could have sought for her husband’s killer to remain on death row.
Instead, “I was just led to believe there was no option,” Kristi Richardson said Friday in the dining room of her Philadelphia home, where she keeps framed photographs of her husband, Michael Richardson, with his then-young kids hanging on the walls.
Richardson 47, said she had frequently told Assistant District Attorney Paul George, assistant supervisor of the DA Office’s law division, that she wanted convicted killer Christopher Kennedy to remain on death row.
“He was really nice to me,” she said of George. But she said he led her to believe that “I couldn’t fight it," that the “death penalty will eventually be taken off the table,” and that “all [death-penalty] cases are going to be life sentences" in Pennsylvania.
Speaking two days after Kennedy was resentenced to life in prison and ordered removed from death row, Richardson appeared emotional and confused.
“I am upset,” she said. “It makes me mad he’s no longer on death row. It’s sickening.”
Kennedy, now 36, killed Michael Richardson, a father of five who managed a Rite Aid store at 12th Street and Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia, during a robbery Jan. 19, 2003.
Kennedy first shot Richardson in the leg, then dragged him through the store and into the office, leaving a bloody trail, according to then-Assistant District Attorney Tom Malone, who presented those details in his closing argument as one of two prosecutors at the 2004 trial. After forcing Richardson to open a safe containing about $2,200, Kennedy put a .44-caliber Magnum revolver to Richardson’s head and shot him execution-style as Richardson, 35, prayed and begged for his life.
Jurors, who had wept during the trial, convicted Kennedy, of North Philadelphia, of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death.
On Wednesday, Common Pleas Court Judge M. Teresa Sarmina resentenced Kennedy to life in prison after granting him a new penalty-phase hearing and after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said it would no longer pursue the death penalty in his case.
Kristi Richardson attended the weeklong Post Conviction Relief Act hearing for Kennedy and Wednesday’s resentencing hearing.
Both George and a victim-services coordinator from the DA’s Office told her that they didn’t want her to have to deal with more appeals from Kennedy, the widow recalled.
“I told them, ‘I don’t mind being notified of his appealing the death penalty,’” she said. “I didn’t want him to get off death row. Now I feel like he’s getting off easy.”
George did not respond to messages left on his cell phone seeking comment. George, like Krasner a former criminal defense attorney, had advocated against the death penalty for clients including Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader of a decade-long scheme that kept mentally disabled people hostage at locations including a Tacony sub-basement. (After Weston agreed to plead guilty to murder, hate crimes, and related offenses, the government agreed not to seek the death penalty against her.)
Told Monday of Kristi Richardson’s comments, Krasner’s spokesperson Ben Waxman replied by email that the decision to vacate the death sentence was ultimately Sarmina’s and resulted from a claim of ineffective counsel.
“And, although we agreed to life, we continue to insist that defendant is not entitled to a new trial and that the appropriate sentence is life without parole,” Waxman wrote. “Ms. Richardson made clear to our office in a variety of ways that she preferred the defendant remain on death row. We respect her right to that opinion.”
Waxman said Richardson “was offered the opportunity to participate in the hearing last week.”
“That is wrong,” Richardson said Monday in response to Waxman’s contention that she had the chance to participate. She said she was “blindsided” when the judge asked her in court Wednesday if she wanted to say anything because she hadn’t been prepared by George to say anything.
“It was almost like everything was scripted,” she said. “The DA said their part. They knew what their outcome would be.”
The case is the latest example of issues Krasner’s office has had in being transparent with victims or their families about the steps the DA’s Office could take on matters that significantly impact court decisions.
Richardson said she had sent a handwritten letter to the DA’s victims-services unit last year, after being told of Kennedy’s most recent appeal. In it, she expressed her desire for the judicial system to follow through with the jury’s decision on the death penalty. She said Friday that she did not know whether the judge received a copy of her letter.
She recalled how she had met her future husband when he worked at Woolworth’s in Germantown and she at nearby Gaffney Fabrics. She asked him to her prom at the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
They married two years later, when she was 19 and he 23.
Three accomplices to the fatal robbery — Jamaar Richardson, now 37, who had worked at the Rite Aid; James Richardson, now 38; and Lavar Brown, now 41, were convicted of second-degree murder — and received mandatory sentences of life in prison. The Richardson brothers are not related to the victim.
Brown was arrested in December 2003 when he fatally shot a man he mistakenly thought could link him to the Rite Aid robbery, Malone said Monday. He was sentenced to death for that shooting. Krasner’s office last April filed a motion saying Brown should leave death row. The state Supreme Court disagreed.
The Richardsons had celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Jan. 15, 2003, four days before Kennedy executed him. “We were talking about getting old together,” recalled Kristi Richardson, who has since moved from their Crescentville home.
“He lit up the room,” she said. “For me, it was love at first sight.”