In Pennsylvania, texting and driving is commonplace on the roads, but not in the state’s ticketing logs. Last year, 4,793 citations — or about 13 a day — were given out statewide, according to data released last Monday by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. That’s in a state with nine million licensed drivers, plus countless out-of-state motorists who use its roads. (The term “distracted driving” can refer to any type of distraction, not just phone use, but Pennsylvania’s numbers counted only citations for texting and headphone use.)