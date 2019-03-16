An 18-year-old Bensalem High School student was killed when the dirt bike on which he was a passenger collided with an SUV in Bensalem on Friday afternoon.
Police said Raymond Horner, of Bensalem, was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after the 4 p.m. accident. The operator of the dirt bike, a 16-year-old male whose name has not been released, was in extremely critical condition, according to a report posted Saturday on the Bensalem Township Police Department’s website.
The dirt bike was not street legal and was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Virginia Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC Acadia that was going south on Tyler Avenue and had the right of way, police said.
Horner and the dirt bike’s driver were not wearing helmets and were thrown from the bike upon impact with the SUV, police said.
The driver of the Acadia was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 215-633-3719.