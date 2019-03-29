“There’s always been that tension obviously that exists where people are concerned, ‘Are we going too fast?’” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and sponsor of the main Medicare for All bill in the House. “But I would just say that I think the 2018 election and sort of the energy across the country really shows us that the energy is with the people, and the people want bold proposals.”