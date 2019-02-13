The governors of New Jersey and Delaware announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement on a proposal to raise tolls on the Delaware Memorial Bridge to fund the twin-suspension bridge’s upkeep and safety.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission will vote on the increases — which would raise the price for noncommercial passenger car or small truck from $4 to $5 — at its Feb. 20 meeting. If approved, the increases would take effect March 1.
Price increases are also proposed for passenger vehicles towing trailers, commercial vehicles, the “Frequent Traveler” discount plan, and other classifications. For details, go to the Delaware River and Bay Authority website at: https://bit.ly/2X3hbDM.