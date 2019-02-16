Camden County prosecutors filed child pornography charges against David Jackson, 67, on Friday after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent detectives to his Somerdale home.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives arrived for a “knock and talk” at Jackson’s house, where they “previewed” his devices. Jackson was then taken to the Gloucester Township Police Department for processing and released with a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Prosecutors said “numerous” devices were taken from the home to be forensically analyzed, and that the investigation is ongoing.

