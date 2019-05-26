View this post on Instagram

Wow I’m so flattered! Made the cover of the Philadelphia Inquire again! With another Ignorant racist article on Sunday, fueled by jealously and envy. I guss I pissed someone off just because I conducted good business.—————————————————————— I don’t know any real business man or woman that doesn’t negotiate the appraised price of real estate. Even a rookie first time home owner knows to negotiate and not to pay for the “appraised price,” of any real estate. So why would I be any different? ——————————————————————-Especially when it wasn’t worthy that much at the time, in 2016. When I started the process to go after the land no one else even wanted it. No one wanted to have to build the commerical portion of this deal because developers knew it was a hard sell getting commerical tenants that far from broad street. The same “developers” that say they would have paid double today. Are the same developers that slept on the location back then. So f*ck off. ———————————————— Hindsight is 20/20 and after I had great for-site and took all the risk. There are always people that come and say they would have paid more, “after the fact.” BLAH BLAH BLAH BLAH.... ————————————————— I appreciate the RDA and council President and district working with me on the price. As they do all the time for the non majority developers buying bigger deals. Deals with wayyyyy more substantial margins then mine. Awesome I might add no developer down there deserved this land more then me. I put in the investments in my community and do GREAT work. ———————————————————- Moral of the story. Believe in yourself study and work harder then the next person no matter how bigger they are then you at the time. And you will start to make the moves that will allow you to start to catch up to them. Stay humble never greedy and your blessings and hard work will start to pay off. But In the process they will find ways to hate and try to discredit your accomplishments. ———————————————————- P.S next time please find an up to date and better picture of me, dang man😏 —————————————————————#FAKENEWS #FightOn #Zaddy #philadelphia #phillyinquirer #IAmLegend