At the second trial, the judge allowed introduction of testimony from the first trial by a city fire investigator who was unable to testify at the retrial, which the appeals court said violated Dougherty’s right to face his accusers. The court also took exception to the introduction of a graphic photograph of the two children pictured dead on a bed, which it said added “no additional evidentiary value.” The court also listed as a reason for overturning the conviction in the second trial the allowance of testimony that Dougherty was a drunk who hit women, behavior it said was not tied to the homicide and arson charges.