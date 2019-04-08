Daniel Dougherty was convicted for a third time Monday of setting the 1985 fire in his Oxford Circle rowhouse that killed his two young sons.
A Common Pleas jury of eight women and four men deliberated over two days before finding the 59-year-old guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and arson causing death.
Two previous trials had found Dougherty guilty, but state Superior Court overturned those verdicts. Dougherty and his supporters contended the verdicts were tainted by key testimony from a fire investigator they say used out-of-date and discarded arson investigation techniques.
Dougherty has maintained his innocence since the night of Aug. 15, 1985, when a fire destroyed the home where he lived with his girlfriend, her young son, and his two boys, 3-year-old John and 4-year-old Daniel Jr.
The prosecution portrayed Dougherty as a jilted lover who set the house on fire as an act of vengeance against his girlfriend, Kathleen Schuler, the homeowner; and Kathleen Dippel, his ex-wife and the mother of his boys. They said he set three fires in the house and left his sons to die in their upstairs bedroom — contending that “accidental” fires don’t come in threes.
As proof, they pointed to testimony from Dougherty, who at his first trial admitted feeling responsible for his children’s deaths — not because he lit the fires, he said, but because when he awoke on the livingroom couch, surrounded by flames, he instinctively ran out of the house to grab a garden hose instead of running upstairs to rescue his sons.
Dougherty’s longtime attorney, David S. Fryman, argued that no one saw Dougherty light a match or heard him discuss a plan to burn the house down, or saw him act in an unloving manner toward his children. The defense argued that it is extremely difficult to determine where the fire originated “after even a very short period of full-room involvement,” Fryman said.
Fire Scientist Craig Beyler testify against the three-fire theory, contradicting the conclusions set fourth by the fire department. He said when a fire consumes an entire room, burn patterns can be lost.
Beyler said after reviewing the evidence, he determined the cause of the fire should have been “Undetermined.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.