The office in February of 2018 said it would not seek punishment of probationers for marijuana use, yet people on probation who test positive for marijuana continue to risk arrest. And, while Krasner announced a year ago he would seek only short punitive terms for violations — no more than six to 12 months in prison for violations that are not new crimes, and no more than two years for violations involving new convictions — some judges have been more receptive to those shifts than others. Some violators continue to face jail or prison terms of months or years for probation violations ranging from drug use to nonreporting to new criminal convictions.