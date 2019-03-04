At 901 N. Delaware Ave., just north of Penn’s Landing, Avram Hornik and his crew at FCM Hospitality have a roomy 35,000 square feet into which they have set up Mainstay Independence Brewing Co., a bakery by Lost Bread Co., and a counter-service eatery called Craft Hall Kitchen. There are two bars, a music stage, and plenty of dining and communal space, including chairs and tables made from salvaged iron pieces and felled trees from Fairmount Park.