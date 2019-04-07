Over the past few years, Elena Anguita has written close to 2,000 thank-you notes. Her first one went to a friend who lent Anguita a hand with decorating her Scranton home. Anguita felt joy in the process, so the next day, she wrote another note, this time to a colleague assisting her at work. The day after, she hand-inked a note to a helpful grocery store clerk. And then to her sister, an airport security officer, the concierge at a Marriott hotel, her mom, and a list of many others who have played both large and small roles her in life.