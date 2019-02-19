The 1964 case involved a paid advertisement printed in the New York Times that supported the civil rights movement and alleged that the movement faced terror from police in Alabama. L.B. Sullivan, the commissioner of public affairs in Montgomery, Ala., sued the newspaper and alleged that the statements were made against him because he supervised the police department. The Supreme Court ultimately ruled that public officials cannot collect damages for defamation unless they can prove that false statements made about them were made with “actual malice" or a reckless disregard for the truth.