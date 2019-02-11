“Trump has not been the kind of president to try to pull us together, and he’s allowed elements of racism to become more open without a rebuke from the chief government official in this country," said State Rep. J. David Weeks, who represents the Sumter area. “We think there are people now who feel comfortable showing their racism. There’s no shame in the game anymore, so we need a president, we need a leader, who can pull people together and get beyond that.”