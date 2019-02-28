The bill isn’t new — Booker proposed it in 2017 — and it’s unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. What’s different is that the senator is now bringing it back as one of the first major policy proposals since he launched his campaign for president, signaling that he believes the political terrain is much different not only from Bill Clinton’s days as a candidate, but even from Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016, when she never went so far as to call for national legalization.