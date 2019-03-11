It is as unassuming as a dishrag. In fact, it is a dishrag.
But that little-known piece of white cloth has a pivotal role in history: It was used by Gen. Robert E. Lee’s army to announce the surrender of Confederate forces at Appomattox on April 9, 1865.
The unassuming cloth is at least as significant as the well-known Confederate battle flag, which plunged the South into the catastrophe of the Civil War, and has continued to excite passions, pro and con, throughout the United States to this day.
Now artist Sonya Clark, increasingly well known in this country for her exploration of race and gender issues, has undertaken a project at the Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St., which will focus on the truce flag and the cultural nuances and contradictions embedded in its woven threads. “Monumental Cloth: The Flag We Should Know” opens on March 29 for a run through Aug. 4.
It is no ordinary exhibition. On Tuesday evening, weeks before the opening, Clark will lead a workshop (6 to 8 p.m.) at the museum talking about Lesson Plan, the first installation in the project, and the issues of subjugation and loss she sees as inherent in the truce flag.
“Why do we know the Confederate battle flag instead of the Confederate truce flag that marked surrender, brokered peace, and was a promise of reconciliation?" Clark said in a statement. “What would it mean to the psychology of this nation if the truce flag replaced the flag associated with hate and white supremacy?”
Susan Talbott, executive director of the Fabric Workshop, said that this piece of fabric should be seen as a monument akin to Civil War statuary in public places throughout the city and nation.
“We’re talking about an object that’s a simple dishcloth, not a stone monument, and she’s elevating it to stone and granite,” Talbott said.
There will be numerous public programs throughout the run of the project, which will consist of a series of installations.
In addition to the Tuesday workshop, Clark will engage on Wednesday in a public conversation with Monument Labs artistic director Paul Farber, 6-8 p.m. at the Slought Foundation, 4017 Walnut St. The conversation, In Pursuit of the Confederate Truce Flag, will be recorded for the Monument Lab podcast series.
On March 30, the day after “Monumental Cloth” opens, Clark will present a performance, Reversals, 2 p.m., at the Fabric Workshop. More programs are in the offing.