Union officials representing faculty and support staff at Community College of Philadelphia are expected to meet with the administration Sunday evening in what could be a last attempt to avoid a strike at the school for 27,800 students.
Negotiations have dragged on for three years, and union members last Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike.
The union, which represents 1,200 faculty and support staff, has not set a strike date but indicated a walkout could come as soon as this week. It could halt classes just weeks before the semester’s end and about a month before commencement.
“They feel they have no choice but to consider strike action,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, who attended a rally with union leaders at the college’s Spring Garden campus on Friday. “The college really refuses to negotiate.”
College leaders remain adamant about their last offer. They are prepared for a strike but hope to avoid one.
“There is always a possibility,” said Donald “Guy” Generals, college president. “As you know, we are pretty far apart.”
Generals said the college would try to hold classes if a strike occurs, but might have to suspend them if not enough professors show up. College offices and buildings would remain open, he said.
Sunday’s meeting was the latest development in negotiations that have stalled, largely over issues of faculty workload, health insurance, and compensation.
Generals in January said the college was considering imposing a contract on union members, its so-called last best offer, details of which were released last May. That proposal, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2016, and running through Aug. 31, 2021, would give union members more than a 10 percent cumulative raise, but also would require heavier workloads for newly hired faculty, as well as health care contributions.
Union members have been operating under the terms of a contract that expired in August 2016.
Weingarten said a town hall will be held in the coming days to fully air the issues dividing the sides.
“We think it’s important to make sure the public knows the issues,” she said.