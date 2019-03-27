Faculty and support staff at Community College of Philadelphia are voting Wednesday on whether to let their leaders call a strike as soon as next week, after negotiations that started three years ago have failed to yield a contract.
Results of the vote were expected to be announced after 7 p.m. A strike could halt classes for the college’s 27,800 students.
“If our members vote ‘yes’ to strike tonight, it will be because they understand the future of the college is at stake,” said union co-president Junior Brainard. “They’re not simply striking for themselves but for Philadelphians to have access to high quality, affordable higher education in Philadelphia.”
The union on Tuesday made a new “pre-strike offer” to the administration with concessions on some of the thorniest issues dividing the two sides. The administration wants new faculty to teach five courses per semester; they currently teach four. The union proposed that faculty be allowed to opt in to teaching five courses for a three-year period for extra pay, Brainard said.
The college currently allows faculty to opt in each semester, and nearly a third already teach five courses.
The union also has agreed to slightly higher out of pocket costs for health insurance, he said. Members continue to seek salary increases, especially for the lowest paid.
“That offer is a way for them to avoid a strike,” he said.
The administration declined comment.
The strike-authorization vote is the latest development in negotiations that have stalled, largely over issues of faculty workload, health insurance, and compensation. President Donald “Guy” Generals in January said the college was considering imposing a contract on union members, its so-called last best offer, which was released last May. Union members have been operating under the terms of the contract that expired in August 2016.
Generals said last month if a strike were to occur, the college would try to maintain the class schedule. But if not enough faculty showed up, classes would not be held, he said.
Last month, the union, which represents 1,200 faculty and support staff, voted in favor of holding Wednesday’s strike vote. Ninety-one percent voted for the move.
Meanwhile, City Councilman David Oh earlier this month introduced a bill to increase city funding for the college. The bill would transfer $19.25 million from the city’s general fund to the college, raising the city’s funding level to one-third of CCP’s operating costs. When the state law establishing community colleges passed in 1963, local sponsors were supposed to provide one third of the funding, with another third coming from the state and the final third from students.
But that hasn’t happened, and students consistently have shouldered a larger share of the burden.