While another marathon bargaining session between Community College of Philadelphia and its faculty union was underway Wednesday, Philadelphia’s deputy mayor of labor, Richard Lazer, met with union leaders to see if he could help broker a deal and whether the city could leverage any more funds to assist, the union said.
“He’s been intensively involved for the last few weeks," said John Braxton, copresident of the 1,200-member union representing faculty and support staff. “He’s been very helpful.”
Lazer did not commit to providing more resources, Braxton said, but he’s trying to help.
Mayor Jim Kenney has proposed a $1.3 million increase in the college’s funding for next year for a total of $33.8 million. City Councilman David Oh recently introduced a bill, calling for a much more substantial increase. The bill would transfer $19.25 million from the city’s general fund to the college, raising the city’s funding level to one-third of CCP’s operating costs.
City spokeswoman Lauren Cox confirmed the meeting in an email Wednesday night that read: “Our Office of Labor, including Deputy Mayor Rich Lazer, is working with the state mediator to help both sides reach an agreement. Discussions are ongoing, with our City team still on site as we speak. We are hopeful that a compromise can be achieved.”
Linda Wallace, a spokeswoman for the college, said administrators were expecting another long evening, as the college and the union attempt to break a long-standing stalemate and avoid a strike at the 27,800-student college just weeks before the semester’s end.
The latest round of negotiations began at 11 a.m., with a mediator assisting, and were still underway after 8 p.m. That session followed more than 17 hours of negotiations on Tuesday that ended after 3 a.m. on Wednesday without an agreement. Lengthy sessions also were held Sunday and Monday.
Braxton said he hoped to have clarity soon on whether the union could live with the administration’s proposals. “It’s time to make a very difficult decision,” he said.
The college did not comment on any potential progress in the talks.
“The college administration is working hard to reach fair agreements that allow the college to continue to provide a quality and affordable education to all Philadelphians and which also demonstrates that we value our employees,” said Judith Gay, vice president for strategic initiatives and chief of staff. “We do not believe a strike is anyone’s best interest, and particularly not in the best interest of our students.”
The four-day marathon comes after three years of largely stagnant negotiations that failed to produce an agreement.
If a strike is called, it would be the union’s first since a two-week walkout in 2007, and it would have the potential of shutting down classes a month before commencement.
Wallace, the college spokeswoman, has said the union’s proposal would increase the college’s operating budget by $82.8 million over the eight-year life of the contract — a little more than $10 million a year — and that could affect tuition.
The administration’s proposal, she said, would allow employees to take home an average net of at least an eight percent increase in pay over the next two and a half years.
If a strike occurs, the college said it would try to keep classes running but would suspend them if not enough faculty showed up. Offices and buildings at CCP would remain open, the school’s president has said.
Pressure at the college has been building for months, with escalating demonstrations, public statements and posturing.
In January, CCP president Donald “Guy” Generals said the college was considering imposing its last best offer, details of which were released in May. That proposal, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2016, and running through Aug. 31, 2021, would give union members more than a 10 percent cumulative raise, but also would require heavier workloads for newly hired faculty, as well as health-care contributions.
The minimum starting salary for a full-time faculty member is $50,529, with the average below $70,000. Some support staff earn less than $13 an hour.