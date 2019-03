The Overseas Press Club has been in existence for 80 years and honors journalists who, in their words, “dedicate, risk and even lose their lives covering the world.” The Flora Lewis award is named for the pioneering journalist who was a long time foreign correspondent for the New York Times and Newsday. She was the first woman columnist on the New York Times oped page and their first female foreign affairs columnist, based in Paris. The award has special meaning for Rubin, who considers Lewis an idol.