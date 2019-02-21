He didn’t drop the ball when, in the ninth inning of the sixth and final game of the 1980 World Series, the Kansas City Royals’ Frank White hit a foul popup near the first base dugout. Phillies catcher Bob Boone bobbled it and after it fell out of his glove, first baseman Pete Rose caught it for the second out. With the bases loaded and the Phillies leading 4-1, Tug McGraw then struck out Willie Wilson for the last out, making the Phillies World Champions.