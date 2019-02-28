Early that afternoon, she and Aron acted on a suggestion from 911 and went to the police district to file a report. They’d been directed by 911 to go to the 25th District, but that was wrong. On arrival, they were told to go to the 24th, which is in the same building — but that was wrong, too. For the first time that day, a cop, Cpl. Brian Younger at the 24th, volunteered to help them by filling out their incident report and faxing it to the 35th District.