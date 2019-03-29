Johnny, 17, a short-but-savvy basketball fanatic who plays at Holy Ghost Prep, could barely believe he’d soon be touching the Sixers court for the first time in his life. Tony, his mostly nonverbal little brother, was excited, too. Everything about his big brother makes Tony happy. But everyone was a little worried, too: What if Tony were to do something crazy once on the court? What if he ended up running toward Joel Embiid out of sheer wonder over The Big Man’s skyscraper height?