The Burke family peeled out of Northeast Philadelphia in a packed, eight-seat Honda minivan a few minutes before 5 p.m. Thursday, an insanely late time when your destination is center court at Wells Fargo Center for a Sixers-Nets game.
But nothing would stop dad John Burke from finding a way to get his boys and their cousins and their mom and a friend to the sidelines to watch Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and so many other NBA rock stars. His sons would then be on court themselves minutes before the game’s 7 p.m. start.
This was a night to honor people with autism. And the Sixers, having seen my column a few weeks back about the amazing bond of Burke brothers Tony and Johnny, one autistic, the other his ferocious protector, had invited the boys to watch pre-game warm-ups and present the game ball before tip-off.
The Sixers contacted me earlier this week, and then the family, to offer eight tickets and high-access passes that would allow them to watch alongside such bigwigs as Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
Johnny, 17, a short-but-savvy basketball fanatic who plays at Holy Ghost Prep, could barely believe he’d soon be touching the Sixers court for the first time in his life. Tony, his mostly nonverbal little brother, was excited, too. Everything about his big brother makes Tony happy. But everyone was a little worried, too: What if Tony were to do something crazy once on the court? What if he ended up running toward Joel Embiid out of sheer wonder over The Big Man’s skyscraper height?
Yes, nerves were raw and the stakes high for this family from Holme Circle. The minivan got stuck in Phillies home opener traffic. But the guy behind the wheel, Philly cop and family patriarch John Burke, got them inside just 15 minutes after warm-ups had begun.
“I’m a huge basketball fan,” Johnny said to a question about how it felt to finally be there.
Johnny is a cool cucumber. He’s the one who organized a basketball camp for autistic kids at Holy Ghost while juggling four advanced placement classes and two honors courses. This kid doesn’t do nerves. But I could tell — he was stoked. Players he idolizes were shooting hoops just feet in front of him.
“You don’t really believe it," he said, "until you see it.”
Tony watched in headphones because the sounds of a giant arena can overwhelm him. Still, don’t underestimate this little joker. When he wasn’t hugging dad, he was trying to pick the wallet out of the old man’s back pocket.
“You’re doing a good job, buddy,” mom Suzanne Burke said.
Dad couldn’t help but worry a little about letting Johnny and Tony walk onto that court just before game time.Tony can be unpredictable when excited.
“It’ll be interesting,” dad said. “I want to see if he’ll run to someone. He always runs to the biggest guy.”
Ever since being diagnosed at age 2, Tony has needed special schooling, extra attention, and the kind of patience that, frankly, many families with far fewer challenges lack in spades.
“He’ll be with Johnny,” mom said. “He’ll be fine."
At 6:41 p.m., the family was corralled near a tunnel. Dad pulled a headphone away from Tony’s ear and asked: “Tony, do you like this?”
“Yeah!” Tony responded. “I do!”
At 6:47 p.m., the Sixers escorted the boys to the scorer’s table. Johnny squeezed Tony’s shoulder. Told him: “Stay with me!”
Ben Simmons walked past the duo. No biggie, right? Then, at 6:54 p.m., Johnny and his sneakers and his brother touched the maple floor on which, if the Sixers do what everyone wants them to do after this season, the home team may soon be playing for the championship.
The brothers stood at center court. Smiled and held the ball. Photographers snapped photos. Tony did not run.
“Heart racing! Seven-foot-tall people everywhere! Crazy!” Johnny blurted moments afteward.
“Great job!” he told his brother.
“That’s what I’m talking about!” Tony said back, simply thrilled. “Great job!”