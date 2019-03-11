Jen Van Istendal with the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in Medford holds Aldora, an 18 year-old red-tailed hawk as Nicole Wythe (right), of Galloway, tries to convince her daughter to stand close for a photo, at Lines on the Pines at Stockton University. The 14th annual event brings together dozens of authors, artists, artisans and musicians who live in or are inspired by the NJ Pinelands. Aldora, whose name mean "winged gift" in Greek, arrived the refuge as a juvenile on Christmas Day 2001, after being hit by a car, and blinded in one eye.