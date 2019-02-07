“Among the excerpts aired on a small screen in the front of the courtroom was one showing pledges — including 19-year-old Piazza, dressed that night in a blazer, collared shirt, and tie — guzzling vodka at one station, then rushing to the next to consume a can of beer in a single swig. ... four members carrying Piazza’s limp body and putting him on a couch after he fell down the basement stairs. Over the next hours, members are shown slapping the sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, N.J., pouring liquid on him, sitting on his legs, rolling over the top of him, struggling to put a backpack on him — an apparent attempt to prevent him from choking on his vomit — and even throwing a shoe at him. ... At one point, he rises to his knees and cradles his head in his hands. At another, he lies in a fetal position. No one helps. A bare-chested Piazza appears to be alone for hours as he writhes and rolls around on the floor.”