It was why he had reached out to Texas-based artist Willie Baronet about bringing his “We Are All Homeless” project to the church. In response to his own discomfort at witnessing poverty, Baronet had been buying and collecting signs since 1993 from people on the streets. In 2014, he and filmmakers drove across the country interviewing people and buying hundreds of signs for a documentary called “Signs of Humanity.” Among them was one held by Eddie Dunn, then homeless and addicted to heroin in Philadelphia. In part, his sign read: “"What if God occasionally visits Earth disguised as a homeless guy…?”