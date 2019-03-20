View this post on Instagram

It was a close call, just hours to spare, but #salvagecat Abraham is doing well. @cgstock found him on the 3rd floor of a building about to come down! Chainsaws running, dumpsters coming, three of Abrahams litter had died already, temperatures where dropping to the teens. Looking for mama cat and with little time to spare, I snatched Abraham up and wrapped him in a wool hat making a #purrito. The quick follow up by @laaaalunaaa grabbing formula, bottles & nipples, getting food into him and warming his core temperature. Today I feed Abraham for the last time as @project.meow takes over in nursing #salvagecat Abraham. This little fighter is doing great. Contact @project.meow to adopt Abraham, adoption fees will be paid for by @cgstock . #phillyphilly #phillystrong #phillysalvage