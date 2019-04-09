And yeah, I know how ridiculous that sounds in this context. “One days” aren’t guaranteed. I’m reminded of that every time I talk to a mother whose child was gunned down. I’m reminded of that every time a young person in Philly is surprised they reached their 18th birthday because they feared they wouldn’t make it. I’m reminded of that every time I see a young person’s potential go unmet, sometimes swallowed whole by broken people and systems. I am reminded of that when I walk around Philly and look into the faces of people who so often remind me of the people I grew up with. Full of life. Full of promise.