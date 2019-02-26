View this post on Instagram

Some scenes from the second @notesfromhel Pop-up Newsroom today at a record expungement clinic @classicshub. Big thanks to @antonmoore14 @phillydefenders, South Philly's Participatory Defense Hub, and of course, all the people who were kind and open enough to talk to me about why they were there - employment, better employment... (And big thanks to @margoreedphoto for her photos - hers are the good ones!) Oh, the cutie is 2-year-old Hayaa who approved of my pop-up newsroom swag - especially the chocolates.