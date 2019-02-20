When I asked recreation center staff about the decision, things got confusing. One person told me that the group’s permit had expired, and it had extended it only out of love and respect for Coach Bok, who had volunteered at the center for years before working there. Someone else told me that the kids were free to try out for the in-house teams, and Coach Teá could coach if she wanted, an offer she insisted was never made. Finally, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation spokesperson Alain Joinville said they would try to find a nearby recreation facility for the team to practice in, hopefully by next week.