Larry spoke to me twice over the last two weeks from the same modest office inside Weathers Motors where, almost exactly 10 years ago, I sat many times with him and his now-deceased father as they cried over the loss of their century-old Dodge dealership in Lima, Delaware County. I had spent 18 months getting to know and write about Weathers Dodge, a casualty of the near-collapse of the U.S. economy in the Great Recession, never imagining that another trauma could bring us back here on such a sad anniversary.