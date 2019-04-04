Hanging from a tree 20 feet over a creek is relatively low stakes for Doyle and Kuelthau and their High Art Project. Boulder, Colorado, where they were born and raised, sits at 5,328 above sea level. The Comcast 2 Tower, by comparison, is 1,121 feet tall. But Doyle, a classically trained singer who performs for OperaDelaware, a professional company in Wilmington, and Kuelthau, a writer and musician, didn’t just putter around Boulder strumming instruments in their youth. The longtime friends are also avid climbers and outdoorsmen, and together, the two have traveled higher than any mountain in Pennsylvania, to elevations with less oxygen, where one mistake meant they could fall off the world.