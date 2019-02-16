As part of the plea agreement, Risoldi, 47, of Doylestown, agreed to forfeit his family’s Clairemont property, a 10-acre estate in New Hope that has served as the site of lavish fund-raisers for Bucks County Republicans. His mother, Claire Risoldi, 71, was found guilty Feb. 5 on six charges of insurance fraud, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property stemming from an October 2013 fire at Clairemont, the third at the home since June 2009. She has not yet been sentenced.