City Council introduced legislation Thursday that could significantly amend and potentially eliminate the controversial sweetened beverage tax.
A bill sponsored by Councilwoman Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and six colleagues would allow Council to ramp down certain aspects of the tax beginning in 2020, from the rate — currently at 1.5 cents per fluid ounce — to what beverages are included in it. As written, it does not specify what those changes might be.
“The majority of Council really believes that because of the public debate about how consumers are feeling over the over-inflated prices, there are concerns how it impacts businesses. Not only supermarkets but small businesses,” Quinones-Sanchez said. “Are there any unintended consequences we need to pull back so we don’t hurt the most vulnerable constituents?”
A resolution accompanying the bill would allow Council to hire a consultant to research the sweetened beverage tax’s economic impact as well as offer alternative taxes to inform changes to the tax. The only specific alternative mentioned in the resolution is a “Single Use bag fee.”
Councilman Mark Squilla has several times attempted to introduce a plastic bag fee or ban to bring in revenue and cut down on litter. He is a cosponsor of the study resolution but not the bill, which calls for more direct changes to the law.
The beverage tax is Kenney’s signature legislation, used to fund pre-K, community schools, and improvements to parks, libraries, and recreation centers. His chief of staff, Jim Engler, said the mayor welcomed an economic study of the tax but would veto any bill that cuts revenue for the programs it currently funds.
“I don’t think it comes as any surprise that the mayor would veto any legislation that impacted the revenue of the beverage tax so there would have to be 12 members of the Council that supported that legislation...people need to remember, without this revenue those programs go away."
Quiñones-Sánchez, who opposed the soda tax, had support from all three Republicans on Council-- Brian O’Neill, David Oh, and Al Taubenberger, as well as Democrats Cindy Bass, Blondell, Reynolds Brown and Allan Domb, who voted in favor of passing the original soda tax bill. (The resolution to study the affects of the levy had the support of 10 Council members).
Council would only need two more votes (nine) to pass a bill amending the sweetened beverage tax, though it’s unclear what those amendments would be and how Council would vote on them.
The bill was introduced the same day that a ShopRite closed after operating for 30 years in West Philadelphia. Its owner, Jeff Brown blamed the closure on lost revenue due to the levy.
The Kenney administration fought back on that narrative Thursday and said the commerce department was in “final negotiations” with the owner of the building to bring in a new chain grocery store.
“Obviously that not only is good news for that community but also really calls into question the validity of Brown’s claims that the soda tax has caused that location to go under," city spokesman Mike Dunn said.
The beverage tax was already expected to be a major issue in the months leading up to the primary election for mayor and City Council May 21. The tax reduction legislation is sure to trigger an election fight among supporters and critics of the controversial tax. The issue is already bubbling up in the mayor’s race with Kenney’s two Democratic primary opponents former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and State Sen. Anthony H. Williams openly criticizing the tax. It is expected that the beverage industry will fund some of the many Council candidates.
The Ax the Bev Tax Coalition, a group of businesses opposed to the tax, issued a statement following the introductions of the bills Thursday saying:
“We appreciate that these councilmembers recognize that the beverage tax is a harmful policy," said spokesman Anthony Campisi. “However, we don’t need a study to know that the tax hurts working families across Philadelphia and should be repealed. This tax has cost hundreds of job and caused the closure of one West Philadelphia grocery store – which closed its doors for the final time this morning.”
Councilwoman Cindy Bass, who supported the tax three years ago, said she had some reservations then and still does. She is supporting the new measures, she said, because she wants alternatives to the beverage tax.
“I don’t want to do anything that’s going to take away universal pre-k or Rebuild but at the same time if there is a better way to do it, I think we ought to look at it,” Bass said.