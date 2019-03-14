The beverage tax was already expected to be a major issue in the months leading up to the primary election for mayor and City Council May 21. The tax reduction legislation is sure to trigger an election fight among supporters and critics of the controversial tax. The issue is already bubbling up in the mayor’s race with Kenney’s two Democratic primary opponents former City Controller Alan Butkovitz and State Sen. Anthony H. Williams openly criticizing the tax. It is expected that the beverage industry will fund some of the many Council candidates.